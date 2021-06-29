NGC Celebrates 50 Million Coins, Tokens and Medals Certified

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) has now certified more than 50 million coins, tokens, and medals, becoming the first third-party coin grading service to reach this milestone. Fifty million coins represents numismatic rarities from the dawn of coinage to the modern day, some recovered from the depths of the ocean, and others that have been flown to the moon.

Founded in 1987, NGC is oneof the world’s leading and largest numismatic certification services, employing an expert team of more than 35 full-time graders and hundreds of support staff with offices in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, and China. NGC also has a network of over 20 Official Submission Centers and thousands of Authorized Dealers in countries around the globe.

“NGC is honored by the incredible support of collectors and dealers over the years that has propelled us to this significant milestone,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “The worldwide trust in our services and the high prices realized for NGC-certified coins is based on an unwavering commitment to our founding principles of accuracy, consistency, and integrity, which will continue to guide us into the future.”

To celebrate 50 million coins certified, NGC is showcasing 50 amazing rarities from the 2,600-year history of numismatics. Among the selections are exceptional pieces that have realized prices over $1 million, exciting discoveries and errors, ancient marvels, and coins from some of the greatest collections ever assembled. To view and learn more about these 50 coins, tokens and medals, click here.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 50 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC strives to provide an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. To learn more, visit NGCcoin.com.

