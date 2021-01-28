Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) recently had the privilege of certifying the Paramount Collection, an incredibly vast collection of US, world and ancient coins of the highest caliber. The collection was submitted to NGC for authentication, grading and encapsulation in anticipation of its sale by Heritage Auctions — an amazing opportunity for the hobby’s most advanced collectors.

Heritage Auctions will offer the collection’s US coins February 17-21, 2021, as part of the Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction, and the world and ancient coins from the collection March 25-27, 2021, in the Paramount Collection World & Ancient Coins Signature Auction.

“The Paramount Collection is among the most important collections that Heritage has ever handled, and the most significant collection of world and ancient coins to come onto the market in at least a generation,” said Cristiano Bierrenbach, Executive Vice President of International Numismatics at Heritage Auctions. “With NGC certification ensuring bidder confidence, we expect many pieces to achieve extraordinary results.”

Comprised nearly entirely of large-format gold coins and trophy coins, the Paramount Collection’s highlights are many and expansive. Here are just a few of the exciting pieces that elite collectors will compete for in February and March.

1907 Extremely High Relief, Lettered Edge $20 graded NGC PF 68

The Augustus Saint-Gaudens $20 Double Eagle pattern coin features an allegorical Liberty striding forward on the obverse and an eagle flying westward over the rising sun on the reverse. Its extremely high relief, sometimes referred to as “Ultra High Relief”, purposefully recalled the coinage of Ancient Greece, a high watermark for artistry in numismatic history.

As much a sculptural work as a pattern coin, fewer than 20 were produced, and they reign as one of the most prized artifacts in all of US coinage. The Paramount Collection includes this beautiful and pristine NGC PF 68 example, which was crossed to an NGC holder after previously having been certified by another third-party grading service.

Great Britain 1937 Edward VIII 5 Sovereign Pattern Gold Coin graded NGC PF 67 Ultra Cameo

Only a small number of British pattern coins were produced for Edward VIII after his coronation in 1936. His abdication from the thrown before the end of the year meant his coinage was never issued and only a few pattern Proof sets were produced.

The grandest and most prized of them all is the gold 5 Sovereign, and the Paramount Collection example is not only the sole piece in private hands, but is uncompromising in terms of beauty and quality, achieving the lofty NGC PF 67 Ultra Cameo grade.

When a smaller Edward VIII gold 1 Sovereign sold at auction in 2014 for £516,000 (about $874,600 USD), it set a record for the highest price realized for any coin struck by the Royal Mint. Later graded NGC PF 63 Cameo, it was sold again in January 2020 for £1 million (about $1.3 million USD), setting another record for a British coin — one that will be broken when the Paramount Collection sells.

Roman Empire, Magnentius (A.D. 350-353) Gold Medallion graded NGC Ancients MS★, 5/5 Strike, 3/5 Surface, Fine Style, Light Graffito

The Paramount Collection also includes a number of significant ancient coins. Roman gold medallions are among the most desirable of all ancient numismatic items, for they are larger than most coins and are usually of exceptional artistry. These medallions were made to secure the loyalty of top officers and officials, whose support was sorely needed — especially in times of divided loyalties.

The occasion for this Roman gold medallion — which NGC Ancients graded Mint State★, 5/5 strike, 3/5 surface, along with the “Fine Style” designation — was the entry of the Gallic usurper Magnentius (A.D. 350-353) to the Italian city of Aquileia late in 350 or 351. A man of peasant or slave origin, Magnentius worked his way up from a barbarian conscript to one of Rome’s most decorated field commanders and, eventually, self-declared emperor.

The imagery of the reverse type is stunning. Magnentius is portrayed as a savior and liberator entering Aquileia on horseback in full armor, adorned with a nimbus and flowing cape. Before him is the kneeling city goddess, who holds a horn of plenty and offers a scroll, likely with a formal “welcome” from the city’s nobility.

“The ambition and acumen required to assemble such a collection is something to be admired and applauded,” said Ben Wengel, NGC Senior Grading Finalizer of World Coins. “We are honored that NGC certification will help the Paramount Collection realize its full potential at auction. I am sure the applause at the conclusion of the sale will be resounding.”

