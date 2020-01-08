Representatives from NGC, NCS, and PMG will answer questions about the companies’ services, benefits and procedures at TOREX

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation , Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG) will hand out information and answer questions at the TOREX Coin Show in Toronto, Canada.

The TOREX event will take place February 22-23, 2020, at the Hyatt Regency on King in downtown Toronto. NGC, NCS, and PMG will not accept direct submissions during the show.

NGC and PMG are among the world’s largest third-party authentication, grading and encapsulation services for collectible coins and paper money, respectively. NGC and PMG grade coins and notes on the internationally recognized Sheldon scale of 1 to 70. Once graded, coins and notes are encapsulated in proprietary holders designed for long-term preservation and protection.

NGC-certified coins and PMG-certified notes are backed by the companies’ comprehensive guarantees of authenticity and grade. These guarantees, along with the expertise and impartiality of their graders, provide collectors and dealers with greater confidence. As a result, NGC-certified coins and PMG-certified notes sell for higher prices and are more easily bought and sold.

An affiliated company, NCS, provides professional conservation services for collectible coins. Paid Collector members and Authorized Dealers are entitled to submit their collectibles directly to NGC, NCS, and PMG in Sarasota, Florida, USA (and at other offices around the world). Paid Collector memberships start at just $25 (USD) per year. Join today!

To learn more about NGC and NCS services and fees for submissions to their USA headquarters, click here. To learn more about PMG services and fees for submissions to its USA headquarters, click here.

