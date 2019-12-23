More than 1,200 votes were cast to choose the best of four options. To learn how to get the new Sacagawea Dollar NGC label for free, see the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

A decisive 45% of the voters preferred Option 2, a painted portrait of the Shoshone teen guide for the Lewis and Clark Expedition with an eagle overhead.

Second and third place, with 26% and 24%, respectively, were Option 4, a portrait of Sacagawea pointing in the forest, and Option 3, a portrait taken from the coin.

The distant 4th place finish was a design nearly identical to the winner — except without an eagle.

Voting began November 15 and ended December 15.

The new labels will be available for free for all NGC Collectors Society members and NGC Authorized Dealers for 2020 Sacagawea Dollars submitted in 2020 (regular grading fees will apply). Not an NGC Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today!

The Sacagawea Dollar has been minted every year since it was introduced in 2000. More than a billion Sacagawea Dollars were minted in its inaugural year.

Since 2009, the reverse has been updated annually with a design related to Native American contributions to US history. The portrait on the obverse has remained constant for 20 years: Sacagawea glancing over her shoulder with her infant son, Jean Baptiste.

The coins are notable for their golden color, a result of an alloy of 88.5 copper, 6% zinc, 3.5% manganese and 2% nickel.

Submission Instructions

Submit 2020 Sacagawea Dollars under the “Modern” grading tier or higher.

All coins submitted must be graded.

The NGC Sacagawea Dollar 20th Anniversary Special Label #1368 will be the default label for all 2020 Sacagawea Dollars. This label is not available for Sacagawea Dollars minted in other years.

If you would like Mint packaging returned, select the “Return Mint Packaging” box on the NGC Submission Form. The fee is $5 plus the cost of shipping.

The following designations are available for 2020 Sacagawea Dollars:

The following labels are available for 2020 Sacagawea Dollars:

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at service@NGCcoin.com or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

Bulk submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at Sheller@NGCcoin.com or (941) 360-3990 or Miles Standish at Miles@NGCcoin.com or (949) 922-0515.