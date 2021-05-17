The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is seeking to immediately hire dozens of employees across all of its categories and for nearly all positions, including entry-level, specialist, and management positions. All new employees will receive comprehensive, paid training by CCG.

To fill the multitude of positions available, CCG is increasing its sign-on bonus* to $2,500 for each new hire! Learn more and apply at collectiblesgroup.com/careers.

The CCG companies include the world’s leading and largest grading services for coins (NGC), paper money (PMG), and comic books and trading cards (CGC). Together, they have certified more than 60 million collectibles since 1987. Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG), a new CCG affiliate dedicated to sports card certification, launched in February, and the response has been incredible.

To meet the growing demand for its services, CCG recently purchased a new building that adds 21,000 square feet to CCG’s original 61,000 square foot facility in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, a fast-growing community in Sarasota and Manatee counties on the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast.

In addition to its Florida headquarters, CCG has offices in London, Munich, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

This is your chance to become part of a well-established, fast-growing company with a global presence!

Just some of the positions that CCG is hiring for include:

Accounting Staff

Assembly Production Operators – Entry level

Customer Service Representatives

Graders for coins, paper money, trading cards, and sports cards

Human Resources Personnel

Production Coordinators

Submission Processing Specialists (Receiving)

Warehouse Material Handlers

CCG offers the most competitive salaries in the collectibles industry. Additional benefits include career advancement opportunities; health, dental and vision insurance; a 401(k) with company match; paid time off, and more.

“I am excited to continue growing our talented and hardworking team,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “Our employees love working here because our business is interesting, fun, and thriving. This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to become part of our vibrant company and industry.”

*Subject to terms and conditions. Ask for details.

* * *

About Certified Collectibles Group (CCG)

CCG is one of the world’s leading providers of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The CCG companies include Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), Classic Collectible Services (CCS), Certified Sports Guaranty (CSG), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG) and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty (CAG). Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 60 million coins, banknotes, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, stamps, estate items, and related collectibles. Today, CCG serves the world of collectibles online and at its offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China. To learn more, visit collectiblesgroup.com.