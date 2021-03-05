The Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) has expanded its Sarasota, Florida footprint to 82,000 square feet through the purchase of a 21,000 square foot facility. CCG is the world’s leading provider of expert, impartial and tech-enabled services that add value and liquidity to collectibles. The company has been hiring at a rapid pace as it experiences tremendous growth in demand for its services amid a booming collectibles market. CCG now employs more than 400 people globally, with 330 in Sarasota.

The new building will enable CCG to continue to grow its world-class team and operations. CCG is currently hiring for nearly all positions, including entry-level, specialist, and management positions. New employees who start by June 30, 2021, are eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

In addition to hiring, CCG is expanding its production through multi-million-dollar investments in cutting-edge technology, including AI, robotics, advanced software, and more.

“CCG is laser-focused on providing best-in-class services to our customers as demand for our expertise increases,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “This new building reflects our continued commitment to our customers and the collectibles markets.”

Like the original CCG facility, the new location will be outfitted with hundreds of security cameras, access control, and walk-in vaults where collectibles are stored when not in process. It is located approximately one mile from CCG’s original facility in Lakewood Ranch, a fast-growing community in Sarasota and Manatee Counties on Florida’s sunny Gulf Coast.

CCG is comprised of eight world-renowned companies that provide third-party authentication, grading, and encapsulation services for coins, tokens, medals, paper money, comic books, trading cards, sports cards, magazines, concert posters, stamps, and estate items. Since 1987, the CCG companies have certified more than 60 million collectibles with a combined fair market value of more than $30 billion.

It is a thrilling time to be part of the collectibles world. Every collectible category is experiencing record prices, and unprecedented attention is being paid to collectibles by the general public — everyone from high-level investors to social media influencers to the mainstream media has an eye on collectibles.

Interested in growing with CCG? Learn more about the wide range of available positions at collectiblesgroup.com/careers. Start by June 30, 2021, to become eligible for a $1,000 sign-on bonus!

