Numismatic Guaranty Corporation Is Now Numismatic Guaranty Company

The name of Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) has been updated to Numismatic Guaranty Company™. Over the coming months, NGC will roll out the new name across NGC’s websites, holders, labels and everywhere else the full name of the company is displayed.

Importantly, this is only a minor change to NGC’s full corporate name. The company is still the same, and the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade remains in place for all coins certified by NGC. There is no difference between coins encapsulated with holders and labels bearing Numismatic Guaranty Corporation or Numismatic Guaranty Company.

Since being founded in 1987, NGC has certified more than 50 million coins, tokens, and medals — more than any other third-party coin grading service. As NGC approaches its 35th anniversary, the company looks forward to continuing to add value, safety, and confidence to the world of collectibles.

About Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 50 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC strives to provide an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. To learn more, visit NGCcoin.com.

