CoinWeek Podcast #150: How R.S. Yeoman Changed the Coin Collecting Hobby Forever

In this week’s episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, Charles Morgan talks to longtime Red Book editor Kenneth Bressett on the career and legacy of Red Book creator and coin board innovator R.S. Yeoman.

Yeoman’s ideas transformed the hobby from an academic pursuit to one with broad mainstream appeal. Whereas most numismatic books published before 1950 were printed in limited numbers, Yeoman’s Red Book was an instant success and has gone on to sell tens of millions of copies and is updated annually. This year, we will see the publication of its 75th edition.

Bressett worked with Yeoman and probably knew him better than anyone in the industry and Charles asks him to share his insights into Yeoman’s vision for the hobby and where Yeoman fits amongst the giants of twentieth-century numismatists.

Also in this episode, Charles and Chris Bullfinch discuss this week’s U.S. Mint product offerings, take a quick look at the rise and fall of the Redditors’ silver bullion play, and discuss how difficult it is to fill Dansco albums in this day and age.

