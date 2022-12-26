Money Museum Offers Free Classes for Children Through 2023

Families can spend time exploring a “hidden gem” of Colorado Springs – the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) Money Museum – at no charge, by participating in “Kids Zone” classes. Held almost every third Saturday of the month, Kids Zone programs provide fun activities and interactive exhibits for children to pick up basic and advanced concepts related to money. The classes teach children about history, geography, trade, art, world cultures, and more. Parents/guardians accompanying their kids to a class can explore the Money Museum for free.

Located at 818 N. Cascade Avenue next door to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, the Money Museum is America’s largest museum dedicated to numismatics. The museum includes exhibits in three main galleries, where visitors can find spectacular rarities and learn about the history of our nation and the world as seen through money.

Free Kids Zone classes are available to kids ages 4-12 and include the following –

January 21: Coin Collecting Basics – This class will share information about how to become a coin collector. Kids will learn about different parts of a coin and how coins are made; attendees will also receive advice on how to start a collection of their own.

February 18: Penny Sorting Party – This class will show how to unlock the potential of finding real treasures by searching through bank-wrapped rolls of circulated U.S. cents. Learn how to become a “coin hunter” and how to decide which coins are collectible or not.

March 18: Hail Caesar! – Julius Caesar died approximately 2,067 years ago. Celebrate the legacy of the Roman Empire by taking part in a mock archaeological dig using genuine, ancient bronze coins from before A.D. 500.

April 15: Coins from Around the World – Most countries around the world mint their own coins, and many of them look nothing like U.S. coins. Imagine coins shaped like triangles or squares, and even coins that have holes in them. This class will show examples of coins, both old and new, from countries all around the world, and then the class will design their own coins.

May 20: Coin Carving I – Learn about the fascinating world of Hobo Nickels and their special place within numismatics and American history. This class will cover their purpose, review various carvers’ works, and then participants will learn how to create their own hobo nickel by “engraving” one from a scratch art design.

August 19: Coin Carving II – Coins have been modified in many ways to allow us to carry the thoughts and hopes of loved ones, especially in times of war or hardship. The artistically inclined will enjoy learning the intricate art of designing love tokens in this class.

September 16: Designing Paper Money Part I – A banknote is a lot like a work of art with many security features. This class will review the aspects needed to make money. Several techniques are used to design a bill and they’ll be taught by “engraving” scratch art printing plates.

October 21: Designing Paper Money Part II – This class will teach about the mysterious mixture of paper money and some of the secrets used to make U.S. currency. Then, participants will make their own homemade blend of paper from scratch.

November 18: Economics and Money Museum Tour – Why do some items cost more than others? Do you know how to make the right decisions with money? What is hyperinflation? This class will help answer some of the trickier questions about making, saving, and spending money. Afterward, a tour will be given of some of the newer exhibits in the Money Museum.

Parents/guardians must be present at all times in the Money Museum while children are attending a Kids Zone class. To sign up or for more information, visit money.org/moneymuseum/kidszone or contact Sam Gelberd at [email protected].

