Launched in August 2020, the Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) Symposium brings together a diverse selection of numismatic presentations into a concentrated, three-day, Zoom-based format. Previous Symposia featured talks on a variety of topics including U.S. federal coinage, tokens and medals, paper money, and ancient and world numismatics. The complete set of over 70 presentations from the August 2020 and March 2021 events, produced by Lianna Spurrier of Numismatic Marketing, are available for viewing at nnp.wustl.edu.

Newman Portal is pleased to announce the third NNP Symposium, which will take place via Zoom on October 15-17, 2021. While the course of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unpredictable, online events have proven a reliable way of sharing numismatic knowledge across a widespread audience. Viewers from the March 2021 event noted “It’s a good opportunity for those who cannot travel to an American Numismatic Association convention or a major show where presentations may be held” and “Thank you for the fantastic job on the Symposium. I attended as many as I possibly could and will finish the ones I missed as soon as they are posted.”

The NNP Symposium invites individual presenters and numismatic organizations to register for a Symposium meeting slot. Inquiries may be sent to nnpsymposium.org/for-presenters.

Dealers are welcome to participate and might use this time to introduce their business or present selected inventory highlights. The NNP Symposium staff will ensure smooth delivery of all content by moderating each session and providing Zoom training to attendees and presenters prior to the event.

A sampling of committed speakers as of press time includes dealers David McCarthy, John Kraljevich, and Gerry Fortin. Also appearing will be Ellen Feingold, Curator of the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institute, and Chris McDowell, editor of the Journal of Early American Numismatics.

Newman Numismatic Portal Symposium attendees should register at nnpsymposium.org and will receive periodic updates including overall schedule and meeting links. Symposium registration is free, in keeping with the NNP philosophy of providing numismatic information on a free-and-forever basis.

