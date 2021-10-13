The Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) Symposium is back with another round of presentations, scheduled for this upcoming weekend. This is a free, online event that brings together a variety of speakers and covers a wide array of numismatic subjects. Featuring nearly 30 presenters, attendees will easily find topics of interest.

We’d like to call special attention to our session on the National Numismatic Collection (NNC), which takes place at 11:30AM Eastern time on Friday, October 15. We’ll be premiering a video focusing on the U.S. coins in the NNC, and Curator Ellen Feingold and Museum Specialist Jennifer Gloede will be on hand to answer audience questions following the video presentation. More and more of the national coin collection is coming online, allowing collectors and researchers virtual access to this all-important cabinet built over the last two hundred years. This will be an excellent opportunity to learn more about the NNC and ask questions directly of the curators.

Other presenters include Kellen Hoard, 2021 American Numismatic Association (ANA) Young Numismatist of the Year, who will provide insights into the next generation of collectors – what are their motivations, and how do they approach the subject compared to previous generations?

Also on hand will be engraver Heidi Wastweet, with an interesting spin on the coin design process, giving us an insider’s view of the lifecycle of a design concept.

David McCarthy will speak on the Nova Constellatio patterns struck under the authority of the Continental Congress, while Bob Van Ryzin will present on the 1913 Liberty nickel, including tidbits gleaned from the recently scanned Eric P. Newman papers on this subject.

NNP Symposium attendees may register at nnpsymposium.org, and a full schedule of events is posted at nnpsymposium.org/schedule. Registrants will receive Zoom links shortly before the event.

