Kolbe & Fanning Numismatic Booksellers have announced their 11th “Buy or Bid Sale”, which began on Sunday, January 5 and will close on Monday, January 13, 2020. With hundreds of new additions, the sale focuses on modestly priced books, giving collectors an opportunity to add to their libraries at minimal cost.

The sale includes over 1,500 works on ancient, medieval and modern coins, as well as general works, periodicals and sale catalogues. “Buy” prices have been kept low to promote sales. To further encourage participation, the firm is offering free domestic shipping to bidders spending at least $300; there is also no packing and processing fee for this sale. Again, please read the Terms of Sale before participating.

As the name of the sale suggests, customers may bid on items they wish to acquire or buy them outright at the published price. The Terms of Sale will give full instructions on how to participate: please read it carefully.

There is no printed catalogue. The PDF catalogue is available now for downloading from the Kolbe & Fanning website at numislit.com. Please send all bids to orders@numislit.com or use the bid sheet included at the end of the PDF catalogue.

CoinWeek Podcast #43: Numismatic Books Old and New with Dr. David Fanning

Alongside partner George Kolbe – a noted numismatist in his own right – David Fanning’s company Kolbe & Fanning has changed the face of the numismatic book market, offering more than just seldom-seen selections of books and literary archive material. The scholarly duo’s research into these items has added tremendously to our understanding of the hobby’s past.

In this episode of the CoinWeek podcast editor Charles Morgan talks to Dr. David Fanning about antiquarian numismatic books, the colorful characters of our hobby’s past, the ever-changing market for numismatic knowledge, Kolbe & Fanning’s upcoming Sale 143, and why serious collectors care so much about this preserving this aspect of the coin collecting hobby.

