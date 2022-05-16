Numismatic Researcher Rusty Goe Receives PNG Book of the Year Award

In 2021, the Numismatic Literary Guild (NLG) honored Reno, Nevada-based numismatic writer, researcher, and coin dealer Rusty Goe with double awards for his The Confident Carson City Coin Collector.

At the 2022 Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) convention in Schaumburg, Illinois, on April 27, the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) honored Goe with its prestigious Robert Friedberg Book of the Year Award.

In a press release, the PNG stated:

“The Robert Friedberg Award, presented to an author in recognition for an outstanding book or other literature, was given to Rusty Goe of Southgate Coins in Reno, Nevada, author of The Confident Carson City Coin Collector. This acclaimed three-volume, 2,500-page reference work is about the historic Nevada branch mint and coins struck there from 1870 to 1893.”

This is the second time Goe has won both the NLG’s and PNG’s Book of the Year awards.

In 2004, Goe’s The Mint on Carson Street received Book of the Year recognition from both organizations. During the past nearly six decades, only on rare occasions have numismatic authors won both awards for the same book. Q. David Bowers, the most distinguished numismatic author of all time, is another who can claim such distinction. Goe’s reception of both NLG and PNG honors twice, spanning an 18-year distance in time, speaks highly of the respect his work regarding the Carson City Mint and its coins has earned in the numismatic community.

After more than a year since its sales launch (February 2021), Southgate Coins’ co-owner, Marie Goe, says the quantity of sets of The Confident Carson City Coin Collector in stock has diminished significantly. Once the stock is depleted, Southgate Coins will not print any more sets.

For more information about The Confident Carson City Coin Collector or Rusty Goe please visit www.southgatecoins.com.

