First Display of Two Proof Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles and Presidential Documents at 2022 World’s Fair of Money

Brian Hendelson Collection features unique 1910 Experimental Finish and 1921 Satin Finish Saints, documents signed by Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln

Described by researchers as “one of the most important recent discoveries in 20th century American numismatics,” the unique Experimental Finish 1910 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle will be displayed alongside one of the two known Satin Finish Proof 1921 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagles at the 2022 World’s Fair of Money in Chicago. It is the first time these multi-million-dollar coins will be publicly exhibited together.

The coins are being loaned to the American Numismatic Association by Brian Hendelson, President of Classic Coin Company of Bridgewater, New Jersey for the unprecedented exhibit in the convention’s Museum Showcase area (booth #1927). The 2022 World’s Fair of Money will be held August 16-20 in the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois.

Hendelson is also loaning his personal collection of 11 presidential appointment documents involving the United States Mint dating from 1792 to 1872. This also will be their first public display together. Each historic document was hand signed by the president making the appointment: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, Franklin Pierce, Abraham Lincoln, or Ulysses S. Grant.

“I love American history, and I’m delighted to let the public see these important United States coins and documents. I don’t know if these will ever be exhibited together again, so this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view this unique collection in person,” said Hendelson.

Ten of the historic presidential appointment documents will be displayed in the Museum Showcase. An 11th document, President Washington’s 1795 appointment of Elias Boudinot as the third Mint Director, will be exhibited at the Classic Coin Company booth (#1222) along with high-quality examples of first-year of issue coins struck during Boudinot’s tenure at the Mint from 1795 to 1805.

The lettered-edge 1910 Double Eagle, designed by acclaimed sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, is graded PCGS SP66+ CAC. It is the only known example of this type of Experimental Finish with surfaces that are lighter and more reflective than Satin Finish Proofs, and brighter than Matte Proofs of that era.

The 1921 Satin Finish Double Eagle is graded PCGS SP64+ and was discovered in 2006, a half dozen years after the first known example was discovered. No others have been reported. The Satin Finish was used on 1909 and 1910 Double Eagle Proofs; however, experimental pieces with Satin Finishes from different years are now known, including the two from 1921.

The Brian Hendelson Collection of Presidential Appointment Documents in the Museum Showcase exhibit are:

President George Washington’s 1792 appointment of David Rittenhouse as first Mint Director. The document also is signed by Jefferson who was Secretary of State at the time;

President Washington’s 1795 appointment of Joseph Richardson as Mint Assayer;

President Thomas Jefferson’s 1806 appointment of Robert Patterson as the fourth Mint Director. It is also signed by James Madison who was Secretary of State at the time;

President James Monroe’s 1825 appointment of Samuel Moore as Director of the Philadelphia Mint;

President Andrew Jackson’s 1832 appointment of John Richardson as Mint Assayer;

President Martin Van Buren’s 1837 appointment of John R. Bolton as Director of the Charlotte Mint;

President Franklin Pierce’s 1853 appointment of John Newson as San Francisco Mint Melter and Refiner;

President Abraham Lincoln’s 1861 appointment of David Cheweseman as San Francisco Mint Treasurer;

President Ulysses S. Grant’s 1869 appointment of Oscar D. Munson as San Francisco Mint Assayer; and

President Grant’s 1872 appointment of Chauncy Noteware as Carson City Mint Director.

These are the first year of issue coins that will be displayed at the Classic Coin Company booth with President Washington’s 1795 appointment of Elias Boudinot as the third Mint Director:

1796 Draped Bust Quarter, PCGS MS63PL

1795 Flowing Hair Half Dollar, NGC MS63+

1795 Draped Bust Dollar, NGC MS64

1795 Draped Bust $5, NGC MS63+

1795 Draped Bust $10, PCGS MS62

For additional information about Classic Coin Company, call (908) 725-5600 or visit www.ClassicCoinCompany.com. For information about the 2022 Chicago World’s Fair of Money, visit www.WorldsFairOfMoney.com.

