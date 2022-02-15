Price for American Numismatic Association Diploma Program to Increase

Members encouraged to take advantage of current price point

American Numismatic Association (ANA) members have until April 1 to take advantage of the current School of Numismatic Diploma Program price, after which the cost to enroll in the program will be $499 USD, a $24 increase from the current price of $475. The price change reflects increased printing costs.

The School of Numismatics Diploma Program provides individuals the opportunity to obtain a “Numismatic Scholar” certificate by completing a series of correspondence courses, hands-on seminars, or a combination of the two. Those who attend acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to appreciate and enjoy the hobby of numismatics.

Requirements for the Diploma Program consist of registration, the completion of six correspondence courses, and a 200-question, closed-book final exam. Students should be able to complete the program within two years and successfully pass all individual tests for each correspondence course before applying to take the final exam.

ANA members have the option to take the complete Diploma Program or sign up for individual courses. The current prices of the courses and their increases are as follows:

Introduction to Numismatics

Current Cost: $38.95

New Cost: $43.95

Grading U.S. Coins Today (includes ANA Grading Standards book)

Current Cost: $45.95

New Cost: $50.95

Detecting Counterfeit & Altered Coins (includes video)

Current Cost: $72.95

New Cost: $77.95

Detecting Counterfeit & Altered Coins (includes video)

Current Cost: $72.95

New Cost: $77.95

The Modern Minting Process, Errors and Varieties (combines courses)

Current Cost: $49.95

New Cost: $54.95

Grading Mint State U.S. Coins (includes video)

Current Cost: $52.95

New Cost: $57.95

The $499 complete program price includes registration fee, final examination fee, six correspondence courses (five course books & one ANA Grading Standards book), the Detecting Counterfeit and Altered U.S. Coins DVD, the Grading Mint State U.S. Coin DVD, and domestic shipping. Courses may be purchased separately and taken in any order.

To enroll in the Numismatic Diploma Program, email [email protected] or call (719) 482-9829.

* * *

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

