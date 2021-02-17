The ANS Lyceum: New Online Educational Program to Begin March 31

The American Numismatic Society (ANS) announces the ANS Lyceum, a new online educational program. Over the course of several weeks, participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive lectures and discussion sessions with ANS curators who will introduce the coinages, economic history, and cultures of people from around the world and from different periods of history. The ANS Lyceum is open to all with no prior knowledge of numismatics or history required or expected. For a complete listing of topics and future course offerings, see ANS Lyceum.

In the first offering from ANS Lyceum, Chief Curator Peter van Alfen will lead a six-week course that explores the coinages of the ancient Mediterranean world, from the Archaic period to the end of the Hellenistic period (ca. 650–30 BCE). These sessions will be held every Wednesday between 12:30–2:00 pm (EST) starting on March 31, 2021, and ending on May 5, 2021. Topics include ancient mints, the earliest electrum coinage, and Greek, Persian, and Hellenistic numismatics. The second offering from the ANS Lyceum, a course on Roman coinage taught by Assistant Curator of Roman Coins Lucia Carbone and Executive Director Gilles Bransbourg, will begin in late May 2021.

Tuition for the first six-week course is $250.00 for non-members; tuition for members of the ANS is $100.00. Join the ANS today at numismatics.org/membership to receive the member rate. Prospective students can register for the course with Austin Goodwin Andrews at aandrews@numismatics.org. Scholarships are available.

* * *

The American Numismatic Society (ANS), organized in 1858 and incorporated in 1865 in New York State, operates as a research museum under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is recognized as a publicly supported organization under section 170(b)(1)(A)(vi) as confirmed on November 1, 1970.