YN Scholarships Available for First Coin University Program in San Francisco

Witter Coin Co. offers opportunity for 13-to-21 year-old scholarship recipients to learn from professionals and get hands-experience at a major coin store

Scholarship applications are now being accepted from young numismatists, ages 13 to 21, for the first Coin University program in San Francisco, California, July 24-31, 2021. As many as 25 all-expense scholarships will be awarded by the Witter Coin Scholarship Fund (www.WitterCoinFund.com) and will include expenses for a parent or guardian to accompany any winners under the age of 18.

“The past year of the pandemic has kept many young collectors’ hobby activities limited to social media and other online resources. The Coin University project will give them hands-on experience and expand their knowledge in grading and authentication of U.S., world and ancient coins and other topics from an all-star team of veteran numismatists,” explained Seth Chandler, the owner and chief numismatist at Witter Coin Co. in San Francisco.

“The YNs will be able to meet other young collectors in person, have classroom instruction, enjoy a numismatic field trip of San Francisco and also get the experience of actually being behind the counter in a major coin store. We want to encourage them along with their coin collecting journey,” Chandler added.

Classes and accommodations will be at the Marriott Hotel at the famous Fisherman’s Wharf and the internship experience will be at the nearby Witter Coin Co. store at 2299 Lombard St.

In addition to Chandler, the five days of Coin University classes will be taught by:

John Brush , president of David Lawrence Rare Coins in Virginia Beach , Virginia , chairman of the National Coin & Bullion Association (formerly the Industry Council for Tangible Assets ), and a member of the Professional Numismatists Guild Board of Directors ;

The planned 25 scholarships are being funded by donations to the Witter Coin Scholarship Fund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Among the organizations that have donated treasure and talent to Coin University is PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service).

Information about the Coin University program and how to apply for consideration of a scholarship can be found at www.WitterCoinFund.com. The website also has information about how to donate to the scholarship program. Prospective applicants and donors can also call Witter Coin at (415) 781-5690.

