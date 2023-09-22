Egyptian Gods Four-Coin Virenium Set Now Available





New 2023 Egyptian Gods Series featuring the Egyptian Gods Isis, Osiris, Ra, and Anubis

Issue limit of 750

Four-coin series available in Virenium

* * *

Pobjoy Mint is thrilled to announce the release of the new Egyptian Gods four-coin series in Virenium. Issued on behalf of Sierra Leone featuring four Egyptian Gods: Isis, Osiris, Ra, and Anubis.

Of these, Anubis is the latest coin to be released. He is one of the most iconic gods of ancient Egypt. Anubis was an extremely ancient deity whose name appears in the oldest mastabas of the Old Kingdom and the Pyramid Texts as a guardian and protector of the dead. He was originally a god of the underworld, but became associated specifically with the embalming process and funeral rites. On his coin, a set of scales is shown along with hieroglyphics.

The preservation of the body and the use of sweet-smelling herbs and plants was thought to help the deceased because Anubis would sniff the mummy and only let the pure move on to paradise. Anubis is usually depicted as a canine deity or the figure of a man with a jackal head.

Hieroglyphs were used by Egyptians for thousands of years but their meaning remained unknown until the breakthrough came with the discovery of the Rosetta Stone. The stone records a decree given by Ptolemy V in 196 BCE and is, crucially, written in three languages: hieroglyphs, demotic, and ancient Greek.

By 1814, Dr. Thomas Young had completely translated the “enchorial” text of the Rosetta Stone using a list with 86 demotic words, and then studied the hieroglyphic alphabet.

The translation of hieroglyphs allowed for the world to understand many of ancient Egypt’s mysteries and myths – including the ancient Egyptian religion, which centered on the interactions of Egyptians with deities believed to be present in, and in control of, the world.

The designs of the coins all feature an image of the Egyptian god with their name in hieroglyphics. The design in the background features typical Egyptian decoration with hieroglyphics along with a design unique to each God on their specific coin. The obverse of this coin features the Coat of Arms of Sierra Leone.

Presentation

The Virenium coins are presented in a blue Pobjoy Mint presentation pouch.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Virenium Diameter: 38.60 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: 750

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.