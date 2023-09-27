Emperor Penguin 2-Coin Set Features Past & Present Monarchs

Available in full color and limited to 695 sets

2023 version also available in Proof sterling silver colored 50p

* * *

Pobjoy Mint announces the release of a new 50 pence emperor penguin two-coin set. The set has been issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory featuring these emblematic birds and available in full color.

The design on both coins features two emperor penguins standing on the ice showcased in extraordinary color. The set consists of the original 2019-dated 50p with an obverse of HLM Queen Elizabeth II as well as a 2023-dated version with an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

The emperor penguin (Aptenodytes forsteri) is the tallest and heaviest of all living penguin species and is unique to the Antarctic territory. It is also the only animal to inhabit the open ice of Antarctica during the winter, trekking 50-120 kilometers over the ice to breeding colonies. The male and female are similar in plumage and size with black dorsal sides and head, a white belly, pale yellow breast, and bright yellow ear patches.

This September marked exactly one year since His Majesty King Charles III acceded the throne after the tragic passing of this mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. It was after HLM Queen Elizabeth II’s passing that a brand new effigy was created for the new monarch, HM King Charles III. This brand new set contains two 50p coins with a different effigy on each of the obverses.

One thing you may notice by looking at the two coins is that the effigies of the monarchs face in opposite directions. This is due to a tradition originating from the 17th century, where the direction of the new monarch’s effigy would face a different way from their predecessor. However, there was one exception to this, as King Edward III preferred portraits of this left side, this was the direction he faced in his effigy rather than to the right.

The two coin set will be available in a box with certificate of authenticity and the Proof sterling silver 50p with be housed in a single red box with certificate of authenticity.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Set is presented with certificate of authenticity inside a Pobjoy Mint box. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in our newest red box design with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver, Cu-Ni Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 75; Cu-Ni: 695

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.