In this episode of the CoinWeek Live Stream on YouTube, noted coin expert Russ Augustin (AU Capital Management/RARCOA) joins Charles Morgan to discuss common date $20 Gold Coins.

We cover a wide range of issues in this video. Whether you stack coins (a term Russ was unfamiliar with before this stream), collect coins, or buy investment-grade coins in the upper band of Uncirculated grades, you will learn things about the Liberty Head and Saint-Gaudens type coins that may have eluded you so far.

Here are just a few of the topics we cover:

Quality of coins within the grade

How the color of gold impacts eye appeal

Which are the most important features on a Saint-Gaudens double eagle

At which grades are common date gold coins considered simply bullion

Price Premiums for CAC common date $20 gold coins

and much, much more…

This video and more are available on the CoinWeek YouTube channel.