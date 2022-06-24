In this episode of the CoinWeek Live Stream on YouTube, noted coin expert Russ Augustin (AU Capital Management/RARCOA) joins Charles Morgan to discuss the current state of the silver dollar market and to discuss 24 silver dollars in various grades and how they may fit into your collecting plans.
We cover a wide range of issues in this video. You will learn things about silver dollars that may have eluded you so far.
Here are just a few of the topics we cover:
- Quality of coins within the grade
- How to tell if a coin was dipped a long time ago
- When DMPLs (Deep Mirror Prooflikes) are less attractive than BU dollars
- How many coins of each date have been graded
- Price Premiums for PQ and Price Penalties for mediocrity
- Coin focal areas
- and much, much more…
This video and more are available on the CoinWeek YouTube channel.