In this episode of the CoinWeek Live Stream on YouTube, noted coin expert Russ Augustin (AU Capital Management/RARCOA) joins Charles Morgan to discuss the current state of the silver dollar market and to discuss 24 silver dollars in various grades and how they may fit into your collecting plans.

We cover a wide range of issues in this video. You will learn things about silver dollars that may have eluded you so far.

Here are just a few of the topics we cover:

Quality of coins within the grade

How to tell if a coin was dipped a long time ago

When DMPLs (Deep Mirror Prooflikes) are less attractive than BU dollars

How many coins of each date have been graded

Price Premiums for PQ and Price Penalties for mediocrity

Coin focal areas

and much, much more…

This video and more are available on the CoinWeek YouTube channel.

