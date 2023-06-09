Finest Known 1861-O Seated Liberty Half Dollar at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction 1278 is now live and features over 450 total lots – including more than 250 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a historic rarity 1795 H10C PCGS MS63; a key date 1916 25C Standing Liberty PCGS MS65; a finest known 1861-O 50c PCGS MS61 (CSA Obverse, FS-401, W-11); a low-mintage 1802/’1′ $2.50 PCGS AU58; a scarce O-Mint 1860-O $10 PCGS MS60; and a conditionally rare 1908-D $20 No Motto PCGS MS66.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 18.

