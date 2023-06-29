What Not Online Auctions
Price Charting Coins
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

HomeWorld Coins

Fourth Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series Features Saturn Glacier

By Pobjoy Mint
Fourth Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series Features Saturn Glacier
Fourth Coin in Antarctic Glaciers Series Features Saturn Glacier
  • Available in Bi-metal and Proof Fine Silver
  • Issue Limits of 1,950 (Bi-Metal) and 175 (Silver)

* * *

Pobjoy Mint announces the fourth release in our 2023 two-pound coin series, issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. The six-coin series will feature the Antarctic glaciers named after planets of the solar system, the fourth coin in this collection features the Saturn Glacier.

The Saturn Glacier is located in the south-eastern corner of Alexander Island in the British Antarctic Territory. It is six nautical miles long and two nautical miles wide, flowing south into the George VI Ice Shelf.

Although the Saturn Glacier is not situated within the Planet Heights, it is named in association with the heights – along with many other nearby glaciers named after planets of the Solar System. The coast in this vicinity was first seen from the air by Lincoln Ellsworth on November 23, 1935, and roughly mapped from photos obtained on that flight by W.L.G. Joerg. It was first surveyed in 1949 by the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey and named by the UK Antarctic Place-Names Committee for the planet Saturn, the fourth planet of the Solar System.

The Roman god Saturn has a long history and is often referred to as being the original counterpart of Cronos in Greece. Saturn was a complex god with differing sides, as the god of agriculture and the seasons, was also concerned with the past and the future. Saturn had two aspects, represented by his two wives. His one wife, Ops, was a goddess of wealth and abundance whereas his other wife, Lua, was a goddess of war and destruction.

The design on this stunning new release features an image of the god Saturn holding a scythe with the planet Saturn in the background. The six planets after which the glaciers are named are also shown in the surround.

There are a total of six glaciers named after planets in Antarctica and the following will be featured in this series:

  1. Mars
  2. Mercury
  3. Neptune
  4. Saturn
  5. Uranus
  6. Venus

Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Saturn Glacier Coin Presentation

The Proof Fine Silver coin is presented in a white box with a certificate of authenticity. The Bi-metal coin is presented in a designed pack.

Coin Specifications

Metal: Proof Silver; Bi-Metal
Diameter: 28.40 mm
Weight: 12.00 g
Issue Limit: Silver: 175; Bi-Metal: 1,950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

twitter logoFacebook logoPinterest logo

 

Previous article
United States 1928-S Peace Dollar

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Price Charting Coins
CAC coin verification of grading
Professional Coin Grading Service
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
L and C modern and US Coins

Price Charting Coins

Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins
American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale
Price Charting Coins

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.