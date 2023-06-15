Full Bands 1916-D Mercury Dime at David Lawrence Rare Coins

What Not Online Auctions
By David Lawrence Rare Coins
Sunday Auction 1279 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 400 total lots – including 300 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items is a fully struck 1916-D dime NGC MS64FB; a near-finest 1936 50C PCGS/CAC PR67+; a key date 1893-S $1 PCGS AU50; a D-Mint rarity 1860-D $5 PCGS MS63 (Medium D); a low-mintage 1877 $10 PCGS AU58; and an original 1850-O $20 PCGS/CAC AU50 ex: Fairmont.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 25.

In addition to auction highlights like the 1916-D dime and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

Mark Salzberg Announces Retirement From NGC, CCG

