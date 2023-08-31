Key Date 1872 Indian Cent Offered by David Lawrence

The September 10th Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 425 total lots, which include 175 No Reserve lots and 35 Vault Values.

Among the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this sale are a key date 1872 Indian Head cent PCGS MS65RD; a lowball rarity 1797 50C PCGS Good 04; a conditionally rare 1892-S $1 PCGS AU55; a low-mintage 1910-S $5 PCGS/CAC MS64; an exciting 1883-CC $10 NGC/CAC AU53; and a tough issue SS Republic: 1865-S Shipwreck $20 NGC MS62 (Small S).

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, September 10.

Like the key date 1872 Indian Head cent and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: