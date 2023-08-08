Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
Key Date 1909-S VDB Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coins

The August 13th Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 400 total lots – including 225 No Reserve lots and 25 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a key date Gem 1909-S VDB Lincoln Cent NGC MS66RD; a high-end 1834 H10C PCGS MS67 (OGH); a tied-for-finest known 1944-S 50C NGC MS67; a very rare 1872-CC $1 PCGS VF30 (OGH); a sharply struck 1911 $10 PCGS MS65; and a tough date 1875-S $20 PCGS MS62.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, August 13.

READY TO SELL YOUR RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Gem 1909-S VDB Lincoln cent and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

The Magnificent 1880 Proof Set With Gold Goes on Tour
Atlas Numismatics Offering Superb German, French Coins

