Key Date Lincolns in David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

Sunday Auction 1275 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 275 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale are two key date Lincolns: 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS65+ RB and 1955 1c NGC MS62 RB (Doubled Die Obverse); an Ultra Gem 1938-D Buffalo 5c PCGS MS68; a registry-worthy 1901-S 25c PCGS/CAC MS67+; a gorgeous slider 1892-CC $5 PCGS/CAC AU58; and a famous California fractional gold rarity 1853 Cal. Gold 50c PCGS AU58 (BG-435, Arms of California).

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, May 28.

Sunday Auction 1276 is also now live and features over 550 total lots – with more than 250 No Reserve lots. Included in this sale is a scarce 1804 1c NGC/CAC VF30 (S-266); a gorgeous key date 1937-D 3 Legs 5c PCGS MS65; a desirable early type coin 1796 10c PCGS/CAC AU55 (JR-6) ex: Indiana; and a pair of rare double eagles from New Orleans: an 1859-O $20 PCGS AU55 and an 1861-O $20 PCGS VF35 (OGH).

Browse and bid before this auction closes Sunday, June 4.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the key date Lincolns, New Orleans double eagles, and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: