Legend rare Coin Auctions 59
L & C Coins 10% off
What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions

HomeAuctionsOnline Auctions

Key Date Lincolns in David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

By David Lawrence Rare Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins Key Date Lincoln Cents

Sunday Auction 1275 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 275 No Reserve lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale are two key date Lincolns: 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS65+ RB and 1955 1c NGC MS62 RB (Doubled Die Obverse); an Ultra Gem 1938-D Buffalo 5c PCGS MS68; a registry-worthy 1901-S 25c PCGS/CAC MS67+; a gorgeous slider 1892-CC $5 PCGS/CAC AU58; and a famous California fractional gold rarity 1853 Cal. Gold 50c PCGS AU58 (BG-435, Arms of California).

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, May 28.

Sunday Auction 1276 is also now live and features over 550 total lots – with more than 250 No Reserve lots. Included in this sale is a scarce 1804 1c NGC/CAC VF30 (S-266); a gorgeous key date 1937-D 3 Legs 5c PCGS MS65; a desirable early type coin 1796 10c PCGS/CAC AU55 (JR-6) ex: Indiana; and a pair of rare double eagles from New Orleans: an 1859-O $20 PCGS AU55 and an 1861-O $20 PCGS VF35 (OGH).

Browse and bid before this auction closes Sunday, June 4.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the key date Lincolns, New Orleans double eagles, and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

Previous article
Canadian Coins in June 4 Heritage Spotlight Auction
Next article
How Coin Mintages Sometimes Get Messed Up

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Professional Coin Grading Service
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
CAC coin verification of grading

Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins
American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Coming Soon ........
About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Sponsors  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  -  Questions & Help

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.