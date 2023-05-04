Latest Charles III 50p Coin From Pobjoy Features Coronation Emblem

Featuring the King’s Coat of Arms and official Emblem of the King’s Coronation

Issue Limit of 1,950

Also available in Proof Sterling Silver

Pobjoy Mint announces the release of a brand new 50p coin commemorating the historic event of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth Realms is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 6 May 2023, at Westminster Abbey. HM King Charles III was officially proclaimed as new monarch of the United Kingdom on 10 September 2022 at a ceremony in St. James’s Palace in London, where former prime ministers, bishops, and a host of politicians shouted ‘God save the King’ for the first time since 1952.

He was later also proclaimed King of each of his other realms by the relevant privy and executive council. On 11 September, the proclamation in South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands was read out by Commissioner Alison Blake in person to Government of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands based in the Falklands and via a video link on 11 September to overwintering teams resident at King Edward Point and Bird Island.

The design on the coin features the Coat of Arms of His Majesty King Charles III. The official Coronation Emblem has been incorporated into the design and the wording ‘Coronation of King Charles III’ appears at the top of the design with the date ‘6th May 2023’ at the base.

The Royal Coat of Arms which is the official Coat of Arms of the British Monarch, is also known as the Royal Arms. These arms are used by His Majesty in his official capacity. The current Royal Arms are a combination of the arms of the former kingdoms that make up the United Kingdom and can be traced back to the first arms of the kings of England and the kings of Scotland and go back as far as Richard I of England, 1189, and William I King of Scots, 1214.

This is the very first coin featuring His Majesty’s effigy issued on behalf of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and it has been produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries our effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a special designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a purple box with certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; CuNi Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; CuNi: 1,950

Get in Touch

You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

