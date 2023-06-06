Latest Iron Maiden Coin From CIT Features Piece of Mind

Iron Maiden – Piece of Mind

Cook Islands. 10 Dollars. 2023. Silver .999. 2 oz. 38.61 mm. Proof. Mintage: 999 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief), color, micro minting. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Cook Islands. 5 Dollars. 2023. Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 11 mm. Proof. Mintage: 15,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Cook Islands. 1 Dollar. 2023. Silver .999. 5 g. 150 x 70 mm. Prooflike. Mintage: 5,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Iron Maiden Coin

One side features the cover of the fourth studio album of the British heavy metal group Iron Maiden, with the title Piece of Mind. Silver coin and banknote feature the additional circumscription “1983 – 40th ANNIVERSARY”. The silver coin’s rim reads the nine songs of the album.

The other side presents the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Ian Rank-Broadley (initials: IRB); around it the name of the ruler, the issuing nation and the denomination as well as – on the 10 Dollar silver coin – the year 2023.

Background

Forty years ago on May 16, 1983, record company EMI released the fourth studio album by the British heavy metal band Iron Maiden. It was their first album not to be named after a song; instead, its title is a play on words.

Most of the album’s nine songs, whose names can be read in micro lettering on the silver coin’s rim, are based on literary, cinematic and historical models, i.e. they refer to our modern media culture. The cover shows the band’s mascot Eddie the Head chained up in a straitjacket and in a padded cell. It is clear to see that Eddie has undergone brain surgery, a lobotomy, as it was done in the past – without much success – to reduce pain and eliminate psychosis.

For the silver coin, CIT has masterfully transformed the studio cover into a three-dimensional image. Thanks to state-of-the-art smartminting technology, the Eddie on the coin seems to leap at the viewer. It takes experience and skill to apply color so delicately to such a high relief, in short: this is a technical masterpiece. The simplicity of the design of the other side, which is reminiscent of a vinyl record, is downright ingenious.

In addition to the Ultra High Relief silver coin, a small gold coin and a one-dollar banknote will be issued – perfect gifts for true Iron Maiden fans. After all, Piece of my Mind became the most successful album in the band’s history – both musically and commercially.

