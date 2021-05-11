2021 Kennedy Half Dollar Product Options Available May 11 From US Mint

The United States Mint will accept orders for rolls and bags of 2021 Kennedy Half Dollar coins beginning on May 11 at noon EDT. Available product options include the following:

Both product options contain circulating finish coins that have never been placed in circulation. The coin rolls are wrapped in United States Mint paper coin wrap marked with a “P” or “D” for the mint of origin and “$10” for the face value. The bags are marked with a “P” and “D” for the mint of origin and “$100” for the face value of the contents.

The Mint launched the Kennedy Half Dollar coin in 1964 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The coin’s obverse features the original 1964 design of President Kennedy with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.” The reverse (tails) design is based on the Presidential Coat of Arms. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

The Kennedy Half Dollar bags and rolls are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. To learn more, visit catalog.usmint.gov/shop/product-enrollments/.

