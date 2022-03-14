2022 U.S. Mint American Eagle Gold Proof Coins on Sale March 17

The United States Mint is pleased to announce the sale of the 2022 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins beginning on March 17 at noon EDT. Orders are limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours from the on-sale date and time.

Struck in 22-karat gold at the West Point Mint, these popular coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Eagle Gold Bullion Coins. In 2021, for the first time since their introduction more than three decades before, the reverse of American Eagle Gold Proof Coins debuted a newly designed portrayal of an eagle, created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST,” along with the face value and weight.

The coins’ obverse features Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand, and an olive branch in her left. To render a closer reflection of Saint-Gaudens’ original vision, legacy details of the obverse design also were restored in 2021, including modifications to the U.S. Capitol Building, stars, torch, sun rays, and other design elements based on the original bronze cast.

The 2022 American Eagle Gold Proof Coins will be available in the following five product options:

American Eagle Gold Proof Coins are priced according to the range in which they appear on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

* * *

