U.S. Mint also accepting applications for CCAC membership

The United States Mint announces that the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a telephonic public meeting June 23, 2020. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct business related to the CCAC’s responsibility to advise the Secretary of the Treasury on themes and designs pertaining to United States coinage.

Agenda:

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2021 Christa McAuliffe Silver Dollar Commemorative Coin

Review and discussion of new reverse designs for the American Eagle Gold and American Eagle Silver Coins

and Coins Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Larry Doby Congressional Gold Medal

Review and discussion of the 2021 United States Marine Corps Silver Medal

Review and discussion of the Secretary Mnuchin Secretary of the Treasury Medal , and

, and Review and discussion of the President Trump Presidential Medal.

Who: Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC)

When:

Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EDT)

The meeting is open to interested members of the public and news media.

Interested persons should call the CCAC HOTLINE at (202) 354-7502 for the latest updates on the meeting.

Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (888) 330-1716, access code 1137147.

Note: Dial-in access is listen only and phones must be kept on mute to not disturb discussion.

Members of the public interested in submitting ideas for the CCAC’s consideration may email them to info@ccac.gov.

* * *

Request for CCAC Membership Applications

The Mint is also accepting applications for membership to the CCAC as a member representing the interests of the general public in the coinage of the United States.

Members are appointed for a term of four years. No individual may be appointed to the CCAC while serving as an officer or employee of the Federal Government. The individual must be a U.S. citizen.

The CCAC is subject to the direction of the Secretary of the Treasury. Meetings of the CCAC are open to the public and are held approximately four to six times per year. The United States Mint is responsible for providing the necessary support, technical services, and advice to the CCAC. CCAC members are not paid for their time or services, but, consistent with Federal Travel Regulations, members are reimbursed for their travel and lodging expenses to attend meetings. Members are Special Government Employees and are subject to the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch (5 CFR part 2653).

The United States Mint will review all submissions and will forward its recommendations to the Secretary of the Treasury for appointment consideration. Candidates should include specific skills, abilities, talents, and credentials to support their applications and why they would be an appropriate choice to represent the general public’s thoughts on United States coinage and medals. The United States Mint is interested in candidates who, in addition to their general interest in numismatics, have a demonstrated interest and commitment to actively participate in meetings and activities, and a demonstrated understanding of the role of the CCAC and the obligations of a Special Government Employee; possess demonstrated leadership skills in their fields of expertise or discipline; possess a demonstrated desire for public service and have a history of honorable professional and personal conduct, as well as successful standing in their communities; and who are free of professional, political, or financial interests that could negatively affect their ability to provide impartial advice.

Application Deadline: 5 p.m. (EDT), Friday, June 19, 2020.

Receipt of Applications: Any member of the public wishing to be considered for participation on the CCAC should submit a resume and cover letter describing his or her reasons for seeking and qualifications for membership, by email to info@ccac.gov. The deadline to email submissions is no later than 5 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, June 19, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 national emergency, the United States Mint will not be accepting applications by mail.

* * *

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

-courtesy of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The United States Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

