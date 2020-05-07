Year of the Ox

Mongolia. 1,000 Togrog. 2021. Silver .999. 1 oz. Antique finish. Size approx. 35 mm. Mintage: 999. Technology: smartminting©. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Year of the Ox Coin

Shape: small sculpture in the shape of an ox.

One side shows the features of an ox with a flower behind its ear and a large saddle-like floral ornament on its back.

The other side is of the Year of the Ox design, additionally it features in a slightly deepened circle the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, below in Latin script MONGOLIA 1 OZ .999 SILVER. On the flank, below the saddle-like floral ornament, the year 2021.

Mongolia. 1000 Togrog. 2021. Gold .9999. 0.5 g. Proof. Diameter 11 mm. Mintage: 5,000. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Coin

One side features an ox standing to the left with a saddle-like floral ornament on its back in an elaborately designed edge filled with floral elements. In the exergue the year 2021.

The other side shows the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic script 1000 Togrog, below in Latin script MONGOLIA 0.5 g .9999 GOLD.

Mongolia. 100 Togrog. 2021. Silver .999. 0.5. Prooflike. Size 150 x 70 mm. Pieces: 5,000. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Year of the Ox Description

One side features an ox with a saddle-like floral ornament on its back. In the background a guilloche pattern and floral elements. Inscription YEAR OF THE OX and twice 100.

The other side shows the coat of arms of the Bank of Mongolia with the inscription BANK of MONGOLIA / It is certified that these minted / commemorative notes are legal tender of / The Bank of Mongolia (The Central Bank). / Ag .999 – 5 g – 5000 pcs – 150×70 mm – 2021 and 100 TOGROG.

Background

Exchanging gifts on the occasion of the Chinese New Year is one of the most popular traditions of the Asian world. People especially like to give money or a present in the shape of the animal to which the new year is dedicated. But what they like even more are gifts that combine both features, i.e. commemorative coins and banknotes depicting an ox as the year starting on 12 February 2021 stands under the sign of this animal.

Since 2019, which was the beginning of the Year of the Pig, the CIT Coin Invest Lunar Collection has consisted of three products: A banknote, a small gold coin and the popular small sculpture, which can stand upright and which sells out in no time every year. That’s no surprise – these incredible 1,000 togrog commemorative coins are a perfect eye-catcher. The ox is the ideal gift for anyone born in 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 or 2009. The best place for it might be a desk because the ox – at least that’s how its personality structure is commonly characterised – takes great pleasure in fulfilling its daily duties.

Further Information

www.cit.li/coins/mighty-silver-ox

www.cit.li/coins/year-of-the-ox-gold

www.cit.li/coins/year-of-the-ox-note

