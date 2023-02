Couldn’t stay up late last night? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. CoinWeek Editor Charles Morgan burned the midnight oil and aired one of our “once-in-a-blue-moon” Midnight Streams, where he updated viewers on the Ike dollar market – which is quite healthy at the moment.

In the stream, Charles names his one big sleeper coin in the series and alludes to a piece coming up for auction that might be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.