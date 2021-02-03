Mary Lannin Appointed to Chairperson of CCAC

On Tuesday, February 2, the United States Mint’s announced that Mary N. Lannin has once again been appointed as the Chairperson of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) for a one-year term effective January 29, 2021. Ms. Lannin previously served as Chairperson from 2015 to 2018.

Ms. Lannin, of New York City, was first appointed to the CCAC in 2014 based on the recommendation of the then-House Minority Leader, Nancy Pelosi. She was reappointed to a second four-year term in 2018. Her interest in the CCAC comes from her childhood love of coin collecting, which was rekindled when she purchased a Roman denarius once owned by John Quincy Adams, a noted coin collector and the sixth President of the United States.

Ms. Lannin is a former public television producer and director (KTCA-TV 1968-1978) and former California winery owner and representative (Winery Associates 1982-2000, National Accounts Director; Murphy-Goode Estate Winery 1985-2006, Founding Partner). She is a life member of both the American Numismatic Association (ANA) and the American Numismatic Society (ANS), to which she was elected a Fellow in 2015 and a Board Member in 2017. She is currently a member of the Royal Numismatic Society, the Swiss Numismatic Society, the San Francisco Ancient Numismatic Society, the Pacific Coast Numismatic Society, and the New York Numismatic Club, on which she serves as Secretary-Treasurer.

Ms. Lannin is a freelance editor with developed skills in numismatic publication, and has worked with authors from the United States, Canada, Germany, and Greece. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota (1969) and attended Trinity College in Washington, DC.

The CCAC was established by an Act of Congress in 2003. It advises the Secretary of the Treasury on theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and other medals produced by the United States Mint. The CCAC also makes commemorative coin recommendations to the Secretary and advises on the events, persons, or places to be commemorated, as well as on the mintage levels and proposed designs.

The CCAC is subject to the authority of the Secretary of the Treasury. The United States Mint is responsible for providing necessary and appropriate administrative support, technical services, and advice.

The CCAC submits an annual report to Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury, describing its activities and providing recommendations.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

