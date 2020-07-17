NGC Introduces ‘Early Production’ Designation for Early Mint Strikes

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®) is excited to announce the addition of the Early Production designation to its industry-leading lineup of releases designations. The Early Production designation is available for select coins received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository in mint-sealed packaging that is dated on or before January 31 of the coin’s year of issue.

Many customers have asked NGC to recognize early strikes from both current year and “backdated” coins. With the Early Production designation, NGC now showcases the importance and desirability of these early strikes.

Coins issued in prior years are eligible for the Early Production designation if they are still sealed in their original mint packaging with a date on or before January 31. For example, a sealed box of Mint State 1996 American Silver Eagles will be eligible for the Early Production designation if the box is dated on or before January 31, 1996.

In some cases, coins are struck and packaged prior to the coin’s year of issue. For these Early Production coins, NGC may include an additional attribution on the certification label: Struck in [Year], indicating the actual year in which the coin was struck. For example, a sealed box of Mint State 2012-S American Silver Eagles that is dated on or before December 31, 2011 can be attributed as “Early Production, Struck in 2011.”

Bullion (non-mintmarked) 1986 American Silver and Gold Eagles will have a different cutoff date for Early Production due to the unique circumstances of their release.

Bullion 1986 American Gold Eagles were first released by the US Mint on October 20, 1986. Therefore, bullion 1986 American Gold Eagles received in mint-sealed packaging that is dated on or before November 19, 1986 are eligible for the Early Production designation.

Bullion 1986 American Silver Eagles were first released by the US Mint on November 24, 1986. Therefore, bullion 1986 American Silver Eagles received in mint-sealed packaging that is dated on or before December 24, 1986 are eligible for the Early Production designation.

The Early Production designation joins NGC’s other popular releases designations, including Early Releases, First Releases and First Day of Issue. These special designations are highly collectible because they capture the anticipation and excitement of a new coin’s release and distinguish them in the marketplace. For more information about NGC Releases Designations as well as the complete definition of the Early Production designation, visit NGCcoin.com/releases.

The Early Production designation is available for bulk submissions of eligible sealed US Mint boxes of bullion coins by special request for an additional fee. For more information about bulk submissions and the Early Production designation, contact Miles Standish at Miles@NGCcoin.com or (949) 922-0515, or Scott Heller at Sheller@NGCcoin.com or (941) 360-3990.