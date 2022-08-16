Nina Otero-Warren American Women Quarters Rolls and Bags on Sale Aug. 16

The United States Mint 2022 American Women Quarters Rolls and Bags – Nina Otero-Warren, will be available for purchase on August 16 at noon EDT. The Nina Otero-Warren quarter is the fourth coin in the American Women Quarters Program, a four-year series that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history.

The rolls and bags product options include:

Priced at $40.00, a bag of 100 uncirculated clad quarter dollars minted in Philadelphia (product code 22WBG).

(product code 22WBG). Priced at $40.00, a bag of 100 uncirculated clad quarter dollars minted in Denver (product code 22WBH).

(product code 22WBH). Priced at $36.00, a two-roll set containing a total of 80 uncirculated clad quarter dollars minted in Philadelphia and Denver (product code 22WRG).

Priced at $54.00, a three-roll set containing a total of 120 uncirculated clad quarter dollars minted in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco (product code 22WRH).

Because of overwhelming demand, much of the production of the 100-coin bags and two- and three-roll sets are accounted for through enrollments. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit our enrollments page to learn more. Should any inventory become available, those products will be made available via the “Remind Me” feature.

The reverse of this coin depicts Nina Otero-Warren on the left, flanked by three individual Yucca flowers—New Mexico’s state flower. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “QUARTER DOLLAR,” “NINA OTERO-WARREN,” and “VOTO PARA LA MUJER,” the Spanish counterpart for the suffragist slogan “Votes for Women.”

United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Chris Costello created the reverse design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell sculpted.

Each coin in this series features a common obverse design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2022.”

The American Women Quarters Program is a four-year program that celebrates the accomplishments and contributions made by women who have shaped our Nation’s history. Begun in 2022, and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five new quarter-dollar reverse designs each year. The American Women Quarters Program is authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 (Public Law 116-330).

