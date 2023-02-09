Prices for 2023 United States Mint Numismatic Products

The United States Mint has announced the prices for its 2023 numismatic products in accordance with the list below:

U.S. Mint 2023 Retail Prices

American Eagle Silver Proof Coin (W) – $80

American Eagle Silver Proof Coin (S) – $80

American Eagle Silver Uncirculated Coin – $76

United States Mint Proof Set – $35

United States Mint Silver Proof Set – $130

United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set – $220

United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set – $29

United States Mint Congratulations Set – $82

American Women Quarters Proof Set – $23

American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set – $80

Morgan Dollar (Proof) – $80

Morgan Dollar (Uncirculated) – $76

Peace Dollar (Proof) – $80

Peace Dollar (Uncirculated) – $76

American Liberty Silver Medal – $82

United States Mint Ornament – $35

Mighty Minters Ornament – $35

American Women Quarters Ornament – $35

American Women Quarters 100-Coin Bag — Philadelphia – $45

American Women Quarters 100-Coin Bag — Denver – $45

American Women Quarters Two-Roll Set — Philadelphia and Denver – $40

American Women Quarters Three-Roll Set — Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco – $60

