U.S. Mint Announces Price of Women's Suffrage, Colorized Basketball Coins

By CoinWeek News Staff ….



The United States Mint has announced its introductory and regular pricing for its three 2020 Women’s Suffrage Centennial commemorative program products, as well as for the colorized versions of the 2020 National Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative silver dollar and clad half dollar.

Women’s Suffrage Centennial

To commemorate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which guaranteed a person’s right to vote in federal elections regardless of gender, the Mint is authorized to strike up to 400,000 silver dollars featuring designs emblematic of the women who worked and sacrificed to get the amendment passed. Surcharges will go to the American Women’s History Initiative at the Smithsonian Institution – who, along with the usual suspects, also had a say in the design, which was revealed on April 21.

Women’s Suffrage Centennial silver dollar products–Proof and Uncirculated dollars sold individually, plus a Proof dollar and silver medal set–are scheduled for release on August 18. Below is the Mint’s pricing table for these product options:

There is a product limit of 10,000 dollar and medal sets, which is the mintage limit of the silver medal. There is also a limit of one medal set per household; no order limits are in effect for the Proof and Uncirculated dollars. All three items are struck at Philadelphia.

Colorized Basketball Commemorative Coins

In what is a first for the United States Mint, colorized silver dollar and clad half dollar National Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coins are scheduled to be released on August 28.

The clad half dollar, which historically is the coin in a three-coin commemorative program that appeals most to children, features an orange basketball with black channels, a white net, and what looks to be a red rim, though the Mint describes it as “orange”. The colorized silver dollar features less color, with a white net and a red (“orange”) rim. The half dollar will be minted at San Francisco, while the dollar coin will be struck at Philadelphia.

There is a mintage limit of 750,000 for all Basketball commemorative half dollars, including the non-colorized option. The colorized version is limited to a maximum of 75,000 coins. Similarly, the colorized silver dollar is limited to the same maximum of 75,000 pieces but this is a much higher percentage of the 400,000 mintage limit across all Basketball silver dollar products.

Below is the pricing table according to the U.S. Mint; notice there is no introductory pricing:

Both coins come with a Certificate of Authenticity and are subject to a household order limit of two within the first 24 hours of release, starting at noon on the 28th.

