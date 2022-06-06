United States 2015 America the Beautiful Homestead National Park Quarter

The America the Beautiful Quarters Program debuted on the heels of the 50 State Quarters Program and its adjunct District of Columbia and Territories program.

Authorized by Public Law 110–456, the America the Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008, called for the “issuance of redesigned quarters dollars emblematic of national parks or other national sites in each state, the District of Columbia, and each territory.

Similar to the issuance order of the 50 State Quarters Program, America the Beautiful National Parks quarters are issued one per state, based on the order in which the selected site was first established as a National Park.

Design

Obverse:

A modern reworking of John Flanagan’s Washington quarter design. President Washington’s left-facing bust sits in the center of the coin. Flanagan’s initials “JF” is visible in the bust truncation. Wrapping around the top of the coin is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. To Washington’s left is the inscription LIBERTY. To his right, the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. The coin’s denomination wraps around the bottom of the coin, written as QUARTER DOLLAR.

Reverse:

A thick semi-circular frame wraps around the coin. At the top of the frame appears the word HOMESTEAD. At the eight o’clock position is the inscription NEBRASKA. At the five o’clock position is E PLURIBUS UNUM. At the bottom, the date 2015. Inside the frame are three things that a homesteader needed to survive: a cabin, a well, and food. Representing food are two stalks of corn, which cross at the base of the design, forming a vegetal wreath. The designer’s initials appear on the corn stalks; RS (Ronald Sanders) on the left stalk, and JL (Jim Licaretz) on the right.

Edge:

The edge of the 2015 America the Beautiful – Homestead National Park Quarter is reeded.

Designers

American sculptor John Flanagan’s work in the medallic and metal arts ranks him as one of the best artists of his generation. For generations of coin collectors, he is best known for his Washington quarter design ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Artist Ronald D. Sanders joined the Mint’s design staff through the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Engraver Jim Licaretz is a former president of the American Medallic Sculpture Association and has seen a number of his designs appear on U.S. coins and medals ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Coin Specifications