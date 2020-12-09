United States Mint 2020 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set Avail. Dec. 10

The 2020 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set (product code 20RC) will be available for purchase beginning on December 10 at noon EST. The set is priced at $201 USD. Orders will be limited to two per household, with production limited to 50,000 sets.

The 2020 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set includes:

(1) American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin with the “S” mint mark

with the “S” mint mark (5) Quarters from the America the Beautiful Quarters Program honoring National Park of American Samoa , Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historical Park & Ecological Preserve (U.S. Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont), and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas)

honoring , (Connecticut), (U.S. Virgin Islands), (Vermont), and (Kansas) (1) Kennedy half dollar

(1) Roosevelt dime

All coins in the Limited Edition Silver Proof Set are from the San Francisco Mint. This set contains 2.75 ounces (78.04 grams) of silver, with the quarters, half-dollar, and dime struck in 99.9 percent silver. Each set includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

To learn more about the United States Mint’s collection of annual coin sets, visit catalog.usmint.gov/mint-annual-sets/.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Additionally, due to operational adjustments in response to COVID-19, our customer service representatives are available to assist with any questions you may have but are unable to accept credit card information or place your order over the phone. Please use our website for all order placements at this time.

