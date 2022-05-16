United States Mint to Reopen Washington, DC Coin Store

The United States Mint is reopening its Washington, DC Coin Store on May 16, 2022. The store had been closed for more than two years to reduce the risk of Mint employee exposure to COVID-19.

“Having customers coming back to the store is a great opportunity for the Mint to interact with the numismatic community,” said Matt Holben, Associate Director of Sales and Marketing. “Listening to our customers’ feedback, observing their reactions, and engaging in conversation with customers lead to better product development.”

Mr. Holben went on to describe the significance of having the store open again after a long hiatus.

“The Coin Store in Washington, DC serves a dynamic purpose,” said Holben. “The location attracts D.C. area visitors who may not be numismatists, thus creating an opportunity to engage the customer and share why American coinage is so important. The store is also a gathering place for our existing customers to come in and enjoy our large inventory of coins and medals.”

The store will offer a wide variety of United States Mint coins and medals for sale. The initial inventory will include limited quantities of some 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coin products.

The store is giving away “swag bags” to the first 50 people who make a purchase.

The store will have sidewalk signage outside of the entrance letting customers know where to enter the building.

The store is located at 801 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday unless the day falls on a federal holiday. Many forms of payment are accepted, including Google Pay and Apple Pay. The store also offers touchless chip readers during checkout.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

