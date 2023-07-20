What Not Online Auctions

Near-Finest 1911 Barber Dime at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coins
1911 Barber Dime. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.
1911 Barber Dime. Image: David Lawrence Rare Coins.

The July 30th Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 625 total lots – including 500 No Reserve lots and 15 Vault Values.

Included in the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a near-finest 1911 Barber dime graded PCGS MS68; a toned Proof-only 1883 T$1 NGC/CAC PR66; a pristine Gem 1890 $1 NGC PR67CAM; a low mintage 1851-O $20 NGC AU58; an impressive survivor 1924 $20 NGC MS67; and a historic 1861 CSA Restrike 50c NGC MS64 (B-8002).

This auction also features, from a long-time collector, Part 2 of The Smith Mountain Lake Collection. An eclectic group of scarce varieties and VAMS, interesting large-size and obsolete notes, Silver Eagles, commemoratives, and more. With over 325 lots, every lot in this group is running with no reserve.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, July 30.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the near-finest Barber dime and other rare classic U.S. coins offered above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

  1. You can sell your coins to us outright.
  2. You can consign your coins.
  3. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

  1. Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
  2. No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
  3. Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

 

