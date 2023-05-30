New 2023 Coin Features Moon Surface With Frosted Finish

Special Permission Granted by NASA for use of the ‘Meatball’ logo

Issue Limit of only 1,950 for in the Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin

Available in Proof Sterling Silver with a low issue limit of ONLY 175

Pobjoy Mint announces the release of a new 50 pence on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory featuring the moon.

The design on this limited edition coin features the surface of the moon and includes the official NASA logo for which special permission has been granted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States of America.

Few things have inspired as much mythology and mystique as the moon. The moon is Earth’s only natural satellite. It is the fifth-largest satellite in the Solar System and the largest and most massive relative to its parent planet, with a diameter about one-quarter that of Earth.

For millenniums humans have had a close relationship and eternal fascination with the moon. According to NASA, the moon was created over 4.5 billion years ago, when a Mars-sized body collided with Earth created debris that accumulated together to form the moon. As modern technology progressed to give us the landmark moon landing in 1969 our fascination with the moon has spanned many disciplines from science to the supernatural to a more spiritual or magical level.

Despite the moon’s effect on humans being somewhat dubious, science has proven that the moon has very real and significant effects on animals and nature. The most obvious effect perhaps being ocean tidal flows and animal reproductive cycles in certain species.

Issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory, the coin will be produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Frosted and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Surface of the Moon Coin Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a special designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a white box with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; CuNi Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 175; CuNi: 1,950

