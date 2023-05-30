What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions
L & C Coins 10% off
Legend rare Coin Auctions 59

HomeWorld Mints

New 2023 Coin Features Moon Surface With Frosted Finish

By Pobjoy Mint
New 2023 Coin Features Moon Surface With Frosted Finish
New 2023 Coin Features Moon Surface With Frosted Finish
  • Special Permission Granted by NASA for use of the ‘Meatball’ logo
  • Issue Limit of only 1,950 for in the Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin
  • Available in Proof Sterling Silver with a low issue limit of ONLY 175

* * *

Pobjoy Mint announces the release of a new 50 pence on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory featuring the moon.

The design on this limited edition coin features the surface of the moon and includes the official NASA logo for which special permission has been granted by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the United States of America.

Few things have inspired as much mythology and mystique as the moon. The moon is Earth’s only natural satellite. It is the fifth-largest satellite in the Solar System and the largest and most massive relative to its parent planet, with a diameter about one-quarter that of Earth.

For millenniums humans have had a close relationship and eternal fascination with the moon. According to NASA, the moon was created over 4.5 billion years ago, when a Mars-sized body collided with Earth created debris that accumulated together to form the moon. As modern technology progressed to give us the landmark moon landing in 1969 our fascination with the moon has spanned many disciplines from science to the supernatural to a more spiritual or magical level.

Despite the moon’s effect on humans being somewhat dubious, science has proven that the moon has very real and significant effects on animals and nature. The most obvious effect perhaps being ocean tidal flows and animal reproductive cycles in certain species.

Issued on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory, the coin will be produced in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish Frosted and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace, this coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint.

Surface of the Moon Coin Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a special designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a white box with a certificate of authenticity.

Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; CuNi
Diameter: 27.30 mm
Weight: 8.00 g
Issue Limit: Silver: 175; CuNi: 1,950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.

twitter logoFacebook logoPinterest logo

 

Previous article
United States 1808 Capped Bust Quarter Eagle

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAC coin verification of grading
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
Professional Coin Grading Service

American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Coming Soon ........
About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Sponsors  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  -  Questions & Help

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.