New 50 Pence Coins to Celebrate King Charles III’s 75th Birthday

Featuring the King’s Birthplace Buckingham Palace

Low issue limit worldwide of only 950 in Cupro Nickel and only 99 in Proof Sterling Silver

King Charles III will celebrate two birthdays each year: his actual birthday on November 14 and his official birthday on June 17. To commemorate his 75th Birthday, Pobjoy Mint has produced a new 50p series on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory. Each design in this six-coin series features a building connected to His Majesty’s life along with a symbol connected to the building or event.

The first coin in the series features the King’s birthplace and residence Buckingham Palace. The design features the Royal Palace with the Victoria Memorial in the foreground. An image of the Crown from the Royal Cypher is shown above the Palace.

King Charles III, the eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was born at Buckingham Palace at 9.14 pm on November 14, 1948. A proclamation was posted on the Palace railings just before midnight, announcing that Her Royal Highness Princess Elizabeth, who was 22 years old at the time, had safely delivered a son who had been named Charles Philip Arthur George. The Prince was also christened on December 15, 1948, at Buckingham Palace. The Sovereign’s birthday is officially celebrated by the ceremony of Trooping the Color (also known as the King’s Birthday Parade). Trooping the Color is a ceremony performed by regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies to mark the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This ceremony has been a tradition for over 260 years and it takes place in June every year.

This year will be King Charles III’s first Trooping the Color since his accession to the throne and took place on June 17. The parade route extends from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall and back again. During the ceremony, The King is greeted by a Royal salute and carries out an inspection of the troops. After the massed bands have performed a musical ‘troop’, the escorted Regimental Color is carried down the ranks. The Foot Guards and the Household Cavalry then march past His Majesty, and The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, rank past. The King rides back to Buckingham Palace at the head of his Guards, before taking the salute at the Palace from a dais. The troops then return to barracks. His Majesty then joins other members of the Royal Family on the palace balcony for a fly-past by the Royal Air Force.

The coin is available in Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish and Proof Sterling Silver. Approved by Buckingham Palace, an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III produced exclusively by Pobjoy Mint is featured on the obverse of this coin.

Presentation

The Cupro Nickel Diamond Finish coin is presented in a celebratory designed pack. The Proof Sterling Silver coin is presented in a red box design with a certificate of authenticity.

Charles III 75th Birthday Coin Specifications

Metal: .925 Sterling Silver; CuNi Diameter: 27.30 mm Weight: 8.00 g Issue Limit: Silver: 99; CuNi: 950

Get in Touch

We’d love to hear your feedback, comments, and suggestions. You can call our sales line Toll Free at 1-877-4Pobjoy (1-877-476-2569) or visit our website www.pobjoy.com.