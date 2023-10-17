Price Charting Coins

Newman Numismatic Portal Symposium

Fall 2023 Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) Symposium

The next Symposium to be held by the Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) will occur November 2 through 4. The online-only educational event will be facilitated by Zoom and is free to attend. It will cover a variety of numismatic fields and feature around 30 presentations by a number of experts in their fields. The 2023 NNP Symposium is the seventh to be held by the Portal, which began hosting the online events in the second half of 2020 due to COVID-19.

The feature presentation in United States Numismatics will cover American material in the American Numismatic Association (ANA) collection. Such items include the 1804 dollar and the 1913 Liberty Head nickel, among other significant pieces. Curator Doug Mudd will be present to give a Q&A session following the ANA presentation.

Also taking part in the Numismatic Portal’s Symposium will be Professor Dror Goldberg of the Open University of Israel, who will talk about his new book Easy Money: American Puritans and the Invention of Modern Currency (University of Chicago Press, 2023).

Giving a presentation on the money of Japanese-American internment camps during the Second World War will be Steve Feller, Katie Ameku, and Ray Feller.

Symposium Producer Lianna Spurrier will give a presentation on Japanese bar money covering the Edo Period to the Meiji Restoration.

Time slots for presenters are still available. Interested individuals should contact the NNP Symposium at https://nnpsymposium.org/for-presenters.

Attendees can sign up for email updates at the Symposium’s website, and a direct link to a full schedule will be available here. Links for individual sessions will be posted shortly before they are set to take place. Participants do no need to register, but signing up to the email list will allow attendees to stay up-to-date with important information and any potential changes in the schedule.
 

