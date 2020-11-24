Denmark Issues New 500-Krone Banknote

By National Bank of Denmark (Dansmarks Nationalbank) ……



On November 17, 2020, the National Bank of Denmark issued new, updated 500-krone banknotes. The new banknotes are very similar to existing banknotes, but there are slight differences because several new security features have been added.

The existing banknotes are still valid and in circulation, so it is not necessary to exchange your notes.

In the coming years, new editions will also be issued of the rest of the Danish banknotes.

The new editions of the banknotes are the result of the National Bank’s decision in 2014 to close its printing press and outsource the printing of banknotes to France. The use of cash has been declining for a number of years. This has meant that it is no longer financially viable for the National Bank of Denmark to operate its own printing press.

The current banknotes are also highly secure, but as the National Bank is responsible for providing secure Danish banknotes and coins, it has chosen to take the opportunity to upgrade the security of the notes to make them even harder to counterfeit. The official website (www.nationalbanken.dk) contains further information about how the new 500-krone banknotes differ from the existing notes. The Bank will also be distributing a leaflet about the new banknotes to all households.

About the National Bank of Denmark

The National Bank of Denmark (Danmarks Nationalbank) is the central bank of Denmark and is a self-governing, independent institution. The independence of the National Bank is incorporated into the Danmarks Nationalbank Act from 1936, in that the bank’s Board of Governors is solely responsible for determining monetary-policy interest rates.

The National Bank’s three main objectives are to contribute to ensuring stable prices, safe payments, and a stable financial system.

