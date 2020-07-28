Get Ready for the 2020 PMG Registry Awards

Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®) is excited for the 2020 PMG Registry Awards, and we hope you are too!

The PMG Registry is a free online platform where collectors register and display their PMG-certified notes and compete against other collectors around the world for recognition and prizes. This popular resource now boasts more than 13,500 sets and more than 75,000 registered notes.

Winners of PMG Registry Awards will receive a personalized plaque, an icon of recognition next to their registry set, and a $500 USD PMG grading credit. Winners are announced every January at an event during the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Show.

The Registry Awards are open to all PMG Registry participants. To participate in the Registry, visit PMGnotes.com/Registry, register your PMG-certified notes and create a set. It’s free to join.

This year, winners will be selected in the following major award categories:

Competitive Set Awards

Best US Sets : Awarded to three sets annually.

: Awarded to three sets annually. Best World Sets : Awarded to three sets annually.

: Awarded to three sets annually. Best Presented Sets: Awarded to three sets annually; US or World Sets with the best descriptive text and note images.

Overall Achievement Award

One Outstanding Collector will be awarded for Overall Achievement in PMG Registry Set Collecting.

Important Note:

Obscured sets will not be considered for any award type. If an owner of an obscured set wishes to compete for awards and have the rank of their set displayed, they must change their set from obscured to public by August 1, 2020.

The deadline to update your PMG Registry sets before they are considered for awards is 10 a.m. EST on December 4, 2020.

To join the free PMG Registry or update your registry sets, visit PMGnotes.com/Registry.

Winners will be announced on January 8, 2021.

