Dr. Murtaza Syed, Acting Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), unveiled a new Rs. 75 commemorative banknote to mark the 75th Anniversary of Pakistan’s independence in a ceremony held at the SBP Museum, Karachi on August 14, 2022. He also inaugurated the Roshan Pension Plan to augment the lifestyle banking services available under the State Bank’s Roshan Digital Account (RDA) initiative for overseas Pakistanis. Dr. Syed commenced the formal proceedings by hoisting the national flag in the presence of officers of the bank and their families, followed by the playing of the national anthem.

Dr. Syed noted that while the issuance of coins and postage stamps is a regular feature to mark days of national importance, it is rare for the SBP to issue a commemorative banknote. It is worth noting that this banknote is the second such note to be issued by the SBP, following the first one issued in 1997 to mark the Golden Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence. He also elaborated on the unique features of the note, which features Pakistan’s founding father and mother on the front and presents a theme of environmental sustainability on the reverse (see details below).

Features of the Rs75 Banknote

The banknote is predominantly green, complemented by white shades and some yellowish tone to enrich its appeal. The green color represents growth and development and derives inspiration from the Islamic identity of the country, whereas the white color emphasizes the religious diversity of the population.

The distinctive feature of this note is the multiple portraits on its front side. The personalities to grace the banknote are Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah.

The Markhor and Deodar trees on the reverse of the banknote highlight our national commitment to address climate change and its repercussions. Both the Markhor and Deodar trees serve as symbols of the devastation wrought by these changes and call for urgent measures to combat and reverse environmental degradation.

The Finance Department of the SBP worked tirelessly for the timely completion of this important project and we all appreciate their efforts, said Dr. Syed.

