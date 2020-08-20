PMG Announces Two Certified Paper Money Labels in New Format

Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®) is now offering two attractive special labels that fully embrace its recently released fourth-generation holder and label design. One label features a waving US flag across the full length of the PMG label, bordered by blue holographic foil at the left and red holographic foil at the right. The other label shows a panoramic view of the Great Wall of China on the entire front of the PMG label.

The new PMG labels are the perfect complement to notes from the United States and China, offering an exciting way to enhance their presentation within the new PMG holder. Released earlier this year, the fourth-generation PMG holder boasts a new high-security hologram as well as labels that provide additional space for more detailed note descriptions and larger, more vivid graphics.

Any PMG submitter can request one of these special labels for applicable notes (for an additional fee of $5 per note). To submit for these labels, use a separate submission form for each label type, select Special Label on the PMG Submission Form and enter either:

US Flag Label #0172 (available for all US notes)

Great Wall Label #0173 (available for all Chinese notes)

PMG Collectors Society paid members can submit their notes directly to PMG. Not a PMG Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Learn more at PMGnotes.com/join.

Additional PMG special labels will be announced in the future.

